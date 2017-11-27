Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run Through June 2018

Bruce Springsteen was born to extend his run on Broadway.

Springsteen on Broadway will now run through June 2018, adding a slew of dates to the initial 80 scheduled shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

There is a bit of a catch: “Due to overwhelming participation in the original Onsale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, there will be no additional registration for this extension,” reads a statement on Springsteen’s website. “Fans who previously registered and were verified but placed on Standby and did not receive a code, and fans who received a code but were unsuccessful in purchasing tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster with further information about the added shows.”

A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension for fans interested in purchasing tickets after the December 19th on-sale.  For details, visit luckyseat.com.

