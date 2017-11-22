Michigan Black Bear Takes Deer Hunters Kill [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
It seems when there is an unusual encounter between a guy and a deer it’s always in Michigan. Going viral big time right now is a deer hunter watching a black bear take his kill.

It’s funny how John Wardynski is talking to the bear like it’s a dog trying to get it away from his food. After realizing the meat has been served to Michigan wildlife, John just wanted to get the 6-point antlers, that did not happen. I’m sure the bear is thankful for the Thanksgiving meal. UPI

Listen Live