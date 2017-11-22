Flashback Friday: The Who Performs At Southfield High School Gym This Week In 1967

All the rock world is talking about “The Who Hits 50!” – and rightfully so, it’s quite an achievement to have made music, toured and still be relevant 50 years later. Maybe you bought the compilation album and are eager to see the show at Joe Louis Arena when it finally arrives next year (October 27th). But some Detroiters are more interested in “The Who Hits 47!” That’s because they went to Southfield High School and saw The Who in concert in the school gym on November 22nd, 1967.

And that was 47 years ago this weekend!

Terry Wright was there that night. He told me, “It was The Who, the Amboy Dukes and Unrelated Segments were the bands. We paid $3 a piece to get in. They paid the band $3000, and I don’t know if that was for The Who or they split it among the bands. In them days, The Who was wasting all the equipment at the end… smashed guitars, punched holes in the speakers and amplifiers… I sat in the gymnasium – there were four seating bleachers on each side, then there was a mezzanine deck on each side also, I sat in the mezzanine deck – maybe halfway down – I can remember seeing tips of the drumsticks busting off and then Keith would toss the sticks out into the crowd!”

Listen to Bobby talk to Terry here:

By the way, the nucleus of The Amboy Dukes was… Ted Nugent. Yes, he was there that night, too!

We were able to find some footage of The Who performing a few days later in New York.