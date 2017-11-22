Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Suing Walter Becker’s Estate

By Robyn Collins

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen is suing the estate of his late bandmate Walter Becker. Becker died in September of this year.

According to Rolling Stone, the suit is based on a buy/sell agreement the members of Steely Dan signed in 1972 that stipulates whenever a member of the group quit or died, the band would purchase that member’s shares.

Becker and Fagen were the last remaining shareholders.

Fagen’s complaint states that following Becker’s death, his estate sent a letter to Fagen insisting that the 1972 agreement “is of no force or effect.” The letter also reportedly states Becker’s widow, Delia Becker, should be appointed a “director or officer of Steely Dan” and is “entitled to 50 percent ownership of the group.”

In addition, he is also suing the the band’s longtime management firm for withholding information regarding Steely Dan’s finances – such as royalty statements – as well as other band matters.

Fagen is seeking a declaration that the aforementioned buy/sell agreement is valid, so he may purchase the remaining share of Steely Dan, making him the sole owner of the brand, as well as seeking damages that reportedly could be over $1 million.