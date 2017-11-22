Aretha Franklin’s Family Wants You To Know That She’s Not Dead

By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Aretha Franklin, death rumors
(Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin was trending in the worst way earlier this week when this was posted on Twitter:

But notice the extra N in Franklinn. This is not Aretha’s Twitter account. Her rep tweeted out a statement “Good Morning, Everyone. I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin’s family friends in my hometown of Detroit. They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don’t believe this news that was trending. Have a good day.”

Aretha does have an official Twitter but the last time she tweeted was 2015.

Listen Live