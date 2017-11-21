Women Love Facial Hair

By: Beau Daniels

Women prefer men with facial hair and all degrees of length are included. Many thought the trend would go away but it has sustained itself and even increased. Several stories have been posted how research used one photo of different individuals and displayed different lengths of facial hair on the same original image.

How to grow a beard—no matter your facial hair situation. (Unless you can't grow facial hair, which is fine, man) https://t.co/QzQyVfYjvc pic.twitter.com/0gL4nEyuAB — Esquire (@esquire) July 5, 2017

The results include those looking for fun but not a long term relationship where attracted to stub length. When it comes to interpreting a guy who would be good for a serious long term relationship, it’s a full beard. Over 8000 women were researched, Esquire has more results.

