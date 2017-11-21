Wednesday Marks Anniversary Of Aerosmith’s Asecent in Detroit

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — Wednesday night marks a big anniversary in the ascent of AEROSMITH especially in Detroit.

That night before Thanksgiving, always a big night, was AEROSMITH’s first time headlining at COBO.

Headlining COBO was usually for one of the big English bands, like the WHO etc, or one of the heroes of Woodstock, like the Jefferson Airplane.

“Get Your Wings” their second album, had been out all summer and AEROSMITH played around this area …ALL summer. Or at least it seemed that way.

From opening for Roy Buchanan, Michigan Palace in January, to headlining the Michigan Palace twice.

Once with the brand new KISS after the ABX Kite-In, to the Allen Park Ice Arena, Pine Knob in September, they were on mission to grab Detroit, hard, and keep it the way.

So it was at least the 6th show in this area in 11 months and I think there may have been a Crisler Arena in there too.

Many of you were there.

Totally slamming show with just songs from the first two albums.

The band was age 22 to 24, with Steven putting up a 26.

What they lacked in polish, they more than make up for in sweat.

Factor in how young WE were and BOOM!

A legendary rocking night in Detroit is served.

After the show there were big congratulations and a feeling of having climbed the mountain. BUT…Steven was p-oed that someone had stolen a scarf from his budding collection backstage while AEROSMITH was onstage.

He stopped the room, but it passed.

It’s weird I would remember that so vividly after 43 years. SO…Which one of you still has it??