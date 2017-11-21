The Hottest Christmas Gift For Adults

By: Beau Daniels

This time of the year you hear about some of the hottest gifts for Christmas which are usually for kids. Simply refer to the story about what’s hot in Sweden and you’ll discover a great gift for adults. As a matter of fact co-worker JJ has peaked my interest in the product with his purchase. What is it?

Electric bike tipped as this year's hottest #Christmasgift in #Sweden. More than 1 in 10 bikes sold in Sweden today electric. Last year, 45,000 electric bikes sold in the Nordic country https://t.co/4tSMHPZfAF pic.twitter.com/JWHKAnbD3s — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) November 21, 2017

The cool thing about them is being able to peddle when you want, and not when you need a break but still want to journey further than when riding a regular bike. The fact that now 1 in 10 purchased bikes in Sweden are electric, is enough to spark huge interest here.

