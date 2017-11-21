Terrorist Plot at Billy Joel Show

Billy Joel will be part of the Thanksgiving episode of Arrow on the CW network. The episode centers around his concert being the target of a terrorist plot and will feature concert footage of him performing No Man’s Land.

No real Billy Joels were harmed in the making of this episode.

The show’s executive producer, Marc Guggenheim (from Long Island, like Billy) is a huge fan and says, “He’s always been an inspiration to me, personally and artistically. I told him as much when I wrote to him to ask for his permission to use his concert footage in our episode and when he agreed, it was one of the happiest days of my career.”

The episode airs Wednesday at 8 pm on CW 50.

Source: RollingStone.com