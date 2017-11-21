Escape, Pod, Escape Pod, Cyber Monday, Cyber, Monday, KFC, Kentucky Friend Chicken, Internet, Wi-Fi

KFC Creates $10K Pod To Help You Escape The Holiday Internet Chaos

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Cyber Monday is fast approaching, which means you are about to be bombarded with a hailstorm of coupons, BOGOs, hot dealz, and brand advertising.

In response, Kentucky Fried Chicken has created a way to shield you from the holiday internet chaos.

The “Internet Escape Pod” supposedly blocks Wi-Fi and cellular connection so you can enjoy some quality time (and KFC) with the family.

KFC says they were about to sell it for $96,485.34 but decided to sell it for only $10,000 as a Cyber Monday deal.

 

