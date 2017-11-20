NY Times Mentions Detroit As The Most Exciting City

By Beau Daniels
Photo by Steve Wiseman

NY Times reporters spent some time in Detroit and the result was an extensive article mentioning Detroit as the most exciting city. A bicycle tour starting at Masonic Temple gave them a close look at the inner city and resulted in calling Dan Gilbert, the “mayor of Gilbertville,” noticing the result of his 60 plus purchased property’s especially around Campus Martius. The “slow roll” created encounters with many Detroiter’s and the great impression of the city increased.

After bike riding thru Detroit they visited the Ford headquarters and spoke with the Director of City Solutions, Jessica Robinson, “We can’t just think like a car company anymore. We have to become ethnographers. So we went into communities and asked how people were getting around to try and address solutions from the ground up.”

The report gets really deep and then recommends interesting places to stay and eat that many people in the burbs are probably not aware of. Dive in here.

