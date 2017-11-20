These Thanksgiving Hotlines Are Here To Help Answer Your Last-Minute Cooking Questions

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Even the most seasoned cook can run into problems making a big Thanksgiving meal.
How do I know my turkey is done?
How do I thicken cranberry sauce?
You can phone a friend and check online or you can also ask the experts with a phone call or text.
Turkey: Experts with Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line (800-BUTTERBALL or 1-800-288-8372) are answering questions. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 19; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. next week and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
You can also text your questions to 844-877-3456.
The most-asked question? “How long does it take to thaw the turkey?”
Meat and poultry: Home ec specialists at the USDA hotline (1-888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854) can answer your food safety questions year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and on Thanksgiving, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can also ask questions online at AskKaren.gov.
Cranberries: Experts with Ocean Spray will answer your cranberry questions at 800-662-3263 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
