Thanksgiving, Hotlines, Cooking, Turkey, How Long Should I Thaw My Turkey?, Thaw, Turkey, Time, How do I know my turkey is done?, Butterball, Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line, 800-BUTTERBALL, 1-800-288-8372, Cranberry Suace

These Thanksgiving Hotlines Are Here To Help Answer Your Last-Minute Cooking Questions

Filed Under: 1-800-288-8372, 800-BUTTERBALL, Butterball, Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line, cooking, Cranberry Suace, Hotlines, How do I know my turkey is done?, How Long Should I Thaw My Turkey?, Thanksgiving, Thaw, time, Turkey
(Photo: Flickr/Mark Fowler)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Even the most seasoned cook can run into problems making a big Thanksgiving meal.

How do I know my turkey is done?

How do I thicken cranberry sauce?

You can phone a friend and check online or you can also ask the experts with a phone call or text.

Turkey: Experts with Butterball’s Turkey Talk-Line (800-BUTTERBALL or 1-800-288-8372) are answering questions. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 19; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. next week and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

You can also text your questions to 844-877-3456.

The most-asked question? “How long does it take to thaw the turkey?”

Meat and poultry: Home ec specialists at the USDA hotline (1-888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854) can answer your food safety questions year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and on Thanksgiving, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also ask questions online at AskKaren.gov.

Cranberries: Experts with Ocean Spray will answer your cranberry questions at 800-662-3263 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When it comes to cooking a turkey, let’s not be like these people.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live