11-Year-Old Given Pregnancy Test By Doctor

By: Beau Daniels

A mother of an 11-yer-old is furious that a doctor made her daughter take a pregnancy test. Her daughter had been vomiting 18 hours a day and there was no diagnose so the doctor did the test.



After seeing 5 doctors she was diagnosed with Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome which means the young daughter had anxiety issues. The mom reacted, “I was completely God-smacked that someone thought my 11-year-old was having sex.” More from Little Things.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter