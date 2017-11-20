11-Year-Old Given Pregnancy Test By Doctor

By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

A mother of an 11-yer-old is furious that a doctor made her daughter take a pregnancy test. Her daughter had been vomiting 18 hours a day and there was no diagnose so the doctor did the test.

After seeing 5 doctors she was diagnosed with Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome which means the young daughter had anxiety issues. The mom reacted, “I was completely God-smacked that someone thought my 11-year-old was having sex.” More from Little Things.

