By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Owning a dog could lead to extra years of life.

According to a study out of Sweden, having a dog around reduces cardiovascular disease risks and death.

People living alone with a dog saw their risk of dying drop 33 percent and their risk of cardiovascular death fall by 36 percent in comparison to people without a dog.

Multi person households saw a benefit from owning a dog as well.