One Of Your Worst Driving Days Is Soon

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Thanksgiving driving
iStock

One of your worst driving days is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during the afternoon. AAA mentions that this season will be the busiest Thanksgiving in 12 years with 51 million hitting the roads, “Thanksgiving kicks off the start of a busy holiday season, and more thankful Americans will travel to spend time with friends and family this year,” and the answer why, “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season.”

It’s not just highway travel, the sky’s will be crowded with 3.95 million, also because of a good economy affecting lowest air fares since 2013. The good economy is not lowering gas prices, they are the highest for this season since 2014. AAA gives more interesting turkey day facts.

