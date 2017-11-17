Nov. 17 Declared Bob Seger Day In Lincoln Park, MI

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — November 17 has been declared Bob Seger Day in Lincoln Park, MI.

WJBK reports Mayor Thomas Karnes made the Proclamation in honor of the singer’s latest album, “I Knew You When,” which was released Friday.

According to the Proclamation provided by the Mayor and Council of Lincoln Park in his honor, “Bob Seger has been and will always be Lincoln Park’s favorite son. His songs have touched the heart of the City since his early appearances at the Lincoln Park Show and Bandshell. It can truly be said that Lincoln Park knew him when.”

Seger grew up in the area and for a time attended Lincoln Park High School before moving to Ann Arbor.