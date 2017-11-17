104.3 WOMC, Salvation Army Team Up To Collect Toys For ‘Santa’s Toy Drive’

At 104.3 WOMC we want every child to have a Christmas – and you can help!

Again this year, we’ve teamed up with The Salvation Army to collect toys for kids in the Metro Detroit area.

104.3 WOMC will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for “Santa’s Toy Drive” throughout the holiday season.

We’ll have lots of drop off events – listen for one near you. Here are a few of the locations:

Saturday, December 2 nd – Doll Hospital and Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. *Beau Daniels live broadcast 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Doll Hospital and Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. *Beau Daniels live broadcast 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, December 8 th – Oakland Mall, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. *Jim Johnson live broadcast 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oakland Mall, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. *Jim Johnson live broadcast 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, December 10th – Kroger Market Place, Shelby Twp. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m

*Pam Rossi “Sunday Morning Brew” live broadcast 8 a.m. – noon

*Bobby Mitchell live broadcast noon – 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 th – Genesis Cadillac, Beau Daniels live broadcast 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Genesis Cadillac, Beau Daniels live broadcast 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, December 16th – Kroger Market Place, Southgate, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. *Jim Johnson live broadcast 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Again – all toys collected will be distributed through The Salvation Army to children and families in need for Christmas.

If you can’t make it to any of the toy collection events above, feel free to drop off your unwrapped toy at the front desk of the 104.3 WOMC between now and December 15th between 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Or, you can drop off a toy at any area Edible Arrangements location. There are 21 in the Metro Detroit area!

Edible Arrangements participating locations:

