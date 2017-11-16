Michigan Man Is The New Lead Singer Of Stone Temple Pilots

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Stone Temple Pilots

By: Beau Daniels

With the passing of Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, the band has been going through a search for a new lead singer. Over 15,000 people hoped to become the new voice of the iconic group.

The person chosen was a Michigan man from Marine City named Jeffrey Adam Gutt.

That name may be familiar, as he also made some noise on the X-Factor. But that’s nothing compared to being the new lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots. Gutt spoke recently about how tough it is to make it in this industry. “The biggest advice I can give is you’re going to hear ‘no’s a lot, but it only takes one ‘yes’ to get you to where you’re trying to get, so let the ‘no’s motivate you instead of breaking you down.”

Everyone from the class of 1994 at Marine City High School now has a famous alumni. Get details at The Times Herald

