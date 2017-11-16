Mariah Carey Cancels Christmas Tour Due To Illness

By Stacey DuFord
(Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET)

Mariah’s Christmas tour, which was supposed to start November 17 at Caesars Windsor has been cancelled. She put a post on her Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/mariahcarey/

 

And Caesars Windsor posted:

At this time, the show will not be rescheduled. For ticket refunds:

  • If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm and midnight on show nights.
  • If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).

 

