Mariah Carey Cancels Christmas Tour Due To Illness

Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. 🤒 Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon! ❤☃🙏🏽🎄

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:07pm PST