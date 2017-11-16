Mariah Carey Cancels Christmas Tour Due To Illness

Mariah’s Christmas tour, which was supposed to start November 17 at Caesars Windsor has been cancelled. She put a post on her Instagram:
Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. 🤒 Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon! ❤☃🙏🏽🎄
And Caesars Windsor posted:
At this time, the show will not be rescheduled. For ticket refunds:
- If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm and midnight on show nights.
- If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).