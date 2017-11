Kathleen Madigan returns to Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle November 16-18. Her shows always sell out so get your tickets now.

She says her favorite airport is Detroit Metro and that she almost missed her flight last time she was here because she couldn’t stop watching the holograms of people performing and was posting videos of them on her Instagram:

Another one. This one grabbed a ukulele 2 sing abt taking someone 2 a wedding…and not hers. At this rate I mite miss my flight 2 Wyoming. #detroitairport #millenials #hologram #ukulele A post shared by Kathleen Madigan (@officialkathleenmadigan) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Omg. #standupcomedy #detroitairport #terminalA #millennials A post shared by Kathleen Madigan (@officialkathleenmadigan) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Wtf. Sad millennial. #detroitairport #terminalA #sadmillennial #hologram #millennials A post shared by Kathleen Madigan (@officialkathleenmadigan) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Enjoy this sneak peek of Kathleen’s show:

. .