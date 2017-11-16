Fleetwood Mac Detail Self-Titled Album Deluxe Reissue

By Scott T. Sterling

Fleetwood Mac is opening up the archives for a new edition of the band’s self-titled album from 1975.

While Fleetwood Mac is the band’s tenth studio album, it marks the debut of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham as members of the group.

Featuring such timeless hits such as “Rhiannon,” “Say You Love Me” and “Landslide,” this updated and remastered edition will boast a slew of previously unheard music.

Among the extras include an early alternative take on the entire album, as well as a selection of live tracks recorded in 1976.

The new collection will be available in a variety formats, including a deluxe edition featuring three CDs, a DVD and a vinyl LP.

The set is due for release on Jan. 19. Check out the full tracklist below.

Disc One – Original Album Remastered and Singles

1. “Monday Morning”

2. “Warm Ways”

3. “Blue Letter”

4. “Rhiannon”

5. “Over My Head”

6. “Crystal”

7. “Say You Love Me”

8. “Landslide”

9. “World Turning”

10. “Sugar Daddy”

11. “I’m So Afraid”

12. “Over My Head” – Single Version

13. “Rhiannon” – Single Version

14. “Say You Love Me” – Single Version

15. “Blue Letter” – Single Version

Disc Two – Alternates and Live

1. “Monday Morning” – Early Take

2. “Warm Ways” – Early Take

3. “Blue Letter” – Early Take

4. “Rhiannon” – Early Take

5. “Over My Head” – Early Take

6. “Crystal” – Early Take

7. “Say You Love Me” – Early Version

8. “Landslide” – Early Version

9. “World Turning” – Early Version

10. “Sugar Daddy” – Early Take

11. “I’m So Afraid” – Early Version

12. “Over My Head” – Live

13. “Rhiannon” – Live

14. “Why” – Live

15. “World Turning” – Live

16. Jam #2

17. “I’m So Afraid” – Early Take Instrumental

Disc Three – Live

1. “Get Like You Used To Be”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Spare Me A Little”

4. “Rhiannon”

5. “Why”

6. “Landslide”

7. “Over My Head”

8. “I’m So Afraid”

9. “Oh Well”

10. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)”

11. “World Turning”

12. “Blue Letter”

13. “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

14. “Hypnotized”