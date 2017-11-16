Photo Purchased For $10 At Flea Market Is Worth Millions!

By: Beau Daniels

We all have the dream of going to a flea market and becoming rich. It does happen. Frank Abrams bought a tin photo at a flea market for $10 … and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Now, it’s in a safe deposit box,” he says.

Abrams did think that the photo might be worth more when he bought it, so he reached out to a professor named Robert Stahl to get an estimate. “I told him, ‘The biggest thing you could do right now is get the picture out and let people look at it and give you feedback,” he said. “To me, it’s one of the most intriguing and historically significant of those tintypes of the Old West.”

After identifying some lesser known people in the photo, cha-ching happened, Billy the Kid was recognized and confirmed. The shot, taken around 1880, is estimated to possibly be worth $5 million, but Abrams is still sitting on it, “One day it may end up at an auction house somewhere. We’ll see what happens. Right now, that is not the first thing on my mind. I’ve always been somebody who’s interested in history and background.” CBS

