Marijuana For Pets

By Beau Daniels
Would you ever consider giving your dog cannabis? The JAVMA site for veterinarians gives recommendations. One compares a dog being treated with tramadol, “Every time we gave it to him, he would just sleep; he wouldn’t even move. He’d just lay there like he was dead.”

Then the switch to marijuana by way of a glycerin tincture resulting in the dog named Miles immediate increased appetite, “The other great thing is that in the last couple of weeks, Miles has been going to the beach, he’s been running, he’s being himself. If Miles was on the tramadol, he’d be in bed, and he wouldn’t be enjoying anything or eating anything, and he’d probably be dead. I’m just really grateful we found this.” This is legal in Michigan and other states seen here.

The report emphasizes “People need to understand that this isn’t about getting my dog high. It’s about improving his quality of life.”

