Jon Bon Jovi Tells Pink To Get Into His Pants

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Bon Jovi, Pink
(Marc Serota/Getty Images)

By: Beau Daniels

Many have a crush on Jon Bon Jovi. Pink revealed her crush between doing her car karaoke songs with James Corden. Jovi got word of her crush and actually sent her flowers and a pair of leather pants saying, “Now you can finally get into my pants.” Pink explained her high school crush with details on how she thought the two would marry.

Pink also opened up more mentioning that she went on a date with Joey Fatone from NSYNC. What many of us do know and admire about Pink is her ability to sing hanging upside down as seen on an award show. Corden tested her on that ability wondering if she sings better in that position shown here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live