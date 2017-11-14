Now You Know What Kourtney Kardashian Eats

By: Beau Daniels

Kourtney is absolutely my favorite Kardashian. IMO she looks best, healthy, and has a cool attitude. Fortunately for those who admire her appearance you now can know what she eats. Manuka honey is a daily ritual ingredient with her breakfast “creamy avocado pudding.” I love manuka honey but it does not show in my figure.

on my app A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Lunch and dinner is all about proteins and veggies. Interesting is the 14 to 16 hour wait before eating again. But then comes the detox, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion.” Detail’s on Kourtney’s diet here.

