Now You Know What Kourtney Kardashian Eats

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Kourtney Kardashian
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

Kourtney is absolutely my favorite Kardashian. IMO she looks best, healthy, and has a cool attitude. Fortunately for those who admire her appearance you now can know what she eats. Manuka honey is a daily ritual ingredient with her breakfast “creamy avocado pudding.” I love manuka honey but it does not show in my figure.

on my app

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Lunch and dinner is all about proteins and veggies. Interesting is the 14 to 16 hour wait before eating again. But then comes the detox, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion.” Detail’s on Kourtney’s diet here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live