Michigan Picked As A Great Foodie State

By Beau Daniels
(Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

I didn’t realize we are such a Foodie state. Thrill List ranks us at number 11 for our food. They mention pizza and coneys which we are the capitol for those eats. But then the melting pot of Detroit lends into being selected for our great food including Greek, Middle Eastern, and Polish.

Also recognized is BBQ and fish, but our upper scale restaurants should also be observed. Topping out the national rankings is California, Texas, and New York. For those curious about Ohio, they came in at #24. All 50 rankings here.

