The kids have moved out of the house and there’s no one left to wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning.

WRONG!

Fabdog feels your pain and has created sets of matching pajamas for you and your canine companion.

🚨 Pre-order yours now: shop.fabdog.com 🚨 A post shared by fabdog® (@fabdoginc) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:08am PST

I’m hoping to get a ton of Christmas cards with friends and their pets wearing these outfits.

The matching sets will become available again on November 25, and they also have PJs just for your dog.