Netflix Users Warned About Phishing Email Scam

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Netflix customers are being warned about a phishing email scam.

Millions of subscribers of the streaming service has been targeted by phony email that threatens to suspend their accounts if they don’t update their billing information.

The email asks users to click a link, leading them to a fake Netflix homepage.

It prompts you to enter private information, such as credit card information.

If you receive a suspicious email or text message, Netflix urges users to never enter login or financial details, to not click on any links or open attachments, and to not reply back to the communication.

Netflix told ABC News it is aware of the ongoing scam, adding that the company takes security seriously and has measures in place to detect fraudulent activity.

“Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information,” Netflix said in a statement to ABC News.

The company will never ask for any personal information to be sent over email and advises its subscribers to be careful of phishing emails that lead to false websites, according to its security page.