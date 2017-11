Nearly 50% of Americans who do their shopping from their mobile device admit that they do while on the throne.

That’s right. Your gift was probably ordered while your loved one was attending to some natural business.

And, according to a survey by Paypal, just as many people admit they order gifts for their significant other while they are sleeping in bed next to them.

So if you get a set of nose vents in your stocking … you were probably snoring.