ELO Is Coming To Detroit, Where’s My 8-Track?

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — “Would you like some fresh pepper?”

Well sort of ELO, The Electric Light Orchestra, was formed with a mission statement to continue the vibe first set by the Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

ELO was born out of the English band, The Move in 1970 in Birmingham England.

Unlike our Birmingham in Oakland County, The English Birmingham is in England’s industrial north, an area more akin to Detroit.

I use the “Birmingham is to cosmopolitan London as Detroit is to Cosmopolitan New York City.” Got it?

Others from that area include Black Sabbath, Robert Plant and John Bonham among others.

Head honcho Jeff Lynne has done many other project like producing for Tom Petty, and being a member of the gear fab, Traveling Wilbury’s, with George Harrison, Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. They also produced some killer stuff on their two albums.

I bring this up because Jeff has decided to take ELO out on it’s first American tour in what seems a lifetime, over 30 years.

Many of you probably went to the ELO concert at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1978. I was on the air that night at WABX when my “Chinese” boss, Ted Ferguson, aka China Jones, called me to start the concert replay.

I remember him saying how ELO sounded just like the album.

There was some controversy afterwards when some accused them of using some taped parts to cover the orchestral sections of the songs. Blasphemy then, the norm now.

There are only 10 dates next year and Detroit gets one. August 16, 2018 at the NEW little Caesar’s Arena.

Tickets on sale later this week. Stay tuned for more info. 104.3 WOMC.