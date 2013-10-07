Elton John: Post-Surgery Progress Report

FRANCE, Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre : English singer Elton John performs on stage during the Poupet festival on July 3, 2013 in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, western France. AFP PHOTO JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD (Photo credit should read JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP/Getty Images)
Elton John, who plays the Joe Louis Arena Friday night November 29th, tells us he’s “doing great” following an emergency appendectomy in Monaco in August.

He says, “For six weeks I had a burst appendix, and I took 24 flights, nine shows and a summer ball at my house in England. The pain I could bear, but it was just the fact that I had no energy. It just wiped me out.” The reason he delayed the surgery was to ensure that the infection “went down.”

Elton took all of August off and resumed his touring schedule in September. He’s now down to the last three dates on the latest run of his “Million Dollar Piano” residency in Las Vegas — Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

