Cher To Perform At Joe Louis Arena April 12th!

It’s now official. The one and only Cher herself revealed that she will bring her “Dressed To Kill” 49 city North American Tour to Joe Louis Arena on Saturday, April 12. Cher shared the happy news with her fans following her performance on the

Today Show

this morning.

American Express® Cardmembers can purchase their tickets to select cities before the general public beginning Monday September 30, 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 3, 10 p.m. For all online tickets purchased (presale and general public), ticketholders will receive a free copy of Cher’s new album Closer To The Truth, out September 24th on Warner Bros Records.