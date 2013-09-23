Cher To Perform At Joe Louis Arena April 12th!

It’s now official. The one and only Cher herself revealed that she will bring her “Dressed To Kill” 49 city North American Tour to Joe Louis Arena on Saturday, April 12. Cher shared the happy news with her fans following her performance on the Today Show this morning.
American Express® Cardmembers can purchase their tickets to select cities before the general public beginning Monday September 30, 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 3, 10 p.m. For all online tickets purchased (presale and general public), ticketholders will receive a free copy of Cher’s new album Closer To The Truth, out September 24th on Warner Bros Records.
Cher’s previous tour “The Farewell Tour” later dubbed “The Never Can Say Goodbye Tour” was one of the most successful tours ever by a solo artist and played for a record-breaking 325 dates and seen by over 5.5 million people.
Cher is in New York this week celebrating the album’s release with upcoming appearances on David Letterman (Sept. 24th) and Live! with Kelly & Michael (October 1st). Cher will also be appearing as a mentor with Blake Shelton on NBC’s The Voice airing in October.
Cher’s “Dressed to Kill Tour” is promoted nationally by Marshall Arts USA. For ticket information and to sign up for tour updates please go to Cher.com.
