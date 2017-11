Hall & Oates' John Oates Explores Americana on New Solo Album"It's like Dixieland, dipped in bluegrass, and salted with Delta blues."

104.3 WOMC, Salvation Army Team Up To Collect Toys For 'Santa's Toy Drive'At 104.3 WOMC we want every child to have a Christmas – and you can help!

Gene Simmons Banned From Fox News Headquarters... For Life“The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein."

U2 Release 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick LamarThe song starts out with sparse, bluesy rock guitars and a thumping beat that accompanies vocalist Bono's seductive vocals and takes flight with the the simple, rousing chorus.

Michigan Man Is The New Lead Singer Of Stone Temple PilotsJeffrey Adam Gutt also made some noise on the X-Factor, now he's famous as the new lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots.

Watch KISS' Gene Simmons Confront Heckler at Solo ShowThe KISS demon was not having any of it.